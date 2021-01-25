Regis Management CO LLC Sells 461 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,447,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,401,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 271.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $231.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $231.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

