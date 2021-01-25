Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 79,152 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Citrix Systems worth $21,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $74,632,000 after buying an additional 239,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $249,452.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.02.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

