Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $17.55 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Snap-on worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.27. 662,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,032. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

