Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $22.13 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 1.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

