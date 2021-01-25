Reinhart Partners Inc. Invests $9.16 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.79. 33,854,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $217.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

