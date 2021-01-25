Reinhart Partners Inc. Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 894,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $131,441,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after buying an additional 3,322,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,286,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

