Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings per share of $3.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

