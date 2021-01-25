Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $23,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $124.87. 5,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $135.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.