Render Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,642.00 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Render Token has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and $7,642.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00797729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.44 or 0.04341924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,156,853 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.