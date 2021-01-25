Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 25th (ALNY, CDEV, DDD, FRT, GME, HPP, IMAX, KEYS, KOD, MGNI)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 25th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1.80 target price on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $17.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.