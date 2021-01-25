Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 25th (ALNY, CDEV, DDD, FRT, GME, HPP, IMAX, KEYS, KOD, MGNI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 25th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1.80 target price on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $17.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

