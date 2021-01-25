Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHCT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

CHCT opened at $49.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 43,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

