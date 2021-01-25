Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Phillips 66’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $102.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.