Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Safehold Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safehold in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SAFE stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Safehold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

