Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the information services provider will earn $51.73 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $13.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $14.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $62.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $17.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,849.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,767.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,628.93. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

