Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.37 on Monday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

