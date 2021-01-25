Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OMVJF stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.03.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.