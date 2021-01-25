Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank First Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank First in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. Bank First has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $541.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bank First by 1,189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 300.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank First by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bank First by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bank First by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74. 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

