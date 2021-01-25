Research Analysts Set Expectations for European Commercial REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.95 million.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

