Research Analysts Set Expectations for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SMBK opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

