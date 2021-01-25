Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (MEG)

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE: MEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.

1/14/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$4.25 to C$5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$4.25 to C$5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

12/16/2020 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$6.00.

12/14/2020 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.

12/10/2020 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

12/8/2020 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.

12/8/2020 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE:MEG opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

