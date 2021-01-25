Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (MEG)

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE: MEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/20/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.
- 1/14/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$4.25 to C$5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$3.00 to C$4.00.
- 12/16/2020 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$6.00.
- 12/14/2020 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.
- 12/10/2020 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00.
- 12/8/2020 – MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
TSE:MEG opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.26.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
