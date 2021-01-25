ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121,065 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD traded up $6.16 on Monday, reaching $221.68. 491,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.66. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

