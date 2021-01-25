Revain Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $991.27 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00738960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.04171673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

