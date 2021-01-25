Reviewing Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) & Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI)

Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Blue alerts:

38.7% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue and Superior Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Group of Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superior Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Blue.

Profitability

This table compares Blue and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies 6.43% 18.68% 8.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue and Superior Group of Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies $376.70 million 1.05 $12.07 million $0.79 32.32

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Blue on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Company Profile

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses. It also provides various products directly related to uniforms and service apparel; industrial laundry bags for linen suppliers and industrial launderers; and promotional and related products for branded marketing programs, event promotions, employee and consumer rewards and incentives, and specialty packaging and displays. This segment sells its products under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI, and WonderWink brand names. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment provides multilingual telemarketing and business process outsourced solutions through the recruitment and employment of qualified English-speaking agents. The Promotional Products segment produces and sells promotional products and branded merchandise under the BAMKO, Public Identity, and Tangerine brands to corporate clients and universities. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.