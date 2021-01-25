REVV Reaches One Day Volume of $2.17 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, REVV has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. REVV has a market cap of $20.33 million and $2.17 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,587,164 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

