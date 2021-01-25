Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.64 ($118.40).

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €91.16 ($107.25) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

