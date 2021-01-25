Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading Up 1.2%

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,130 ($27.83) and last traded at GBX 2,100 ($27.44). Approximately 6,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

The stock has a market cap of £158.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,041.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,882.94.

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

