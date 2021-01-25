Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.09. 101,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,196. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.