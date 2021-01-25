Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,901 ($77.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £73.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,740.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,981.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

