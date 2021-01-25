Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $676,652.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $25.58 million and $676,652.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

