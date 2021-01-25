Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

