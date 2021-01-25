ROAD Market Cap Tops $281,527.01 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 45% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $281,527.01 and $353,055.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00051883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00124406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00071266 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00261836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00036797 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 tokens. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ROAD

ROAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

