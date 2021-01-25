Rocket Pool Price Tops $3.87 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00011667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $39.79 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00731588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.94 or 0.04213613 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017559 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.