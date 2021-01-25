Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $265.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.03. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91.
In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.