Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.09.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$61.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$46.81 and a 12-month high of C$67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

