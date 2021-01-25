Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Increased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 598,203 shares of company stock worth $181,266,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $2.81 on Monday, reaching $425.66. 192,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $448.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

