Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TER. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

TER traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $140.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

