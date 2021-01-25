Rosenblatt Securities Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $27.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $25.04 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

