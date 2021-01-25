Roth Capital Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $120.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

FSLR traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.87. 216,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,736. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

