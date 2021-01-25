Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.24% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,714. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

