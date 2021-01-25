Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,083. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

