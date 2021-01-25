Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 4,457 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,078. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

