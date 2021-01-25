Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 124,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

