Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.56 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,945. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

