Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 98,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.29. 6,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

