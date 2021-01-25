Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $5.44 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,238 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. 371,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,080,008. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

