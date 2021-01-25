Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $5.61 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,077. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.