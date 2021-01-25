Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,083,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 96,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 255,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,473. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.