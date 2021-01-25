Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.80. 4,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

