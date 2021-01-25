Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 2,678 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $60.11. 50,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.