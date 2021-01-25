Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.11. 92,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $322.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.